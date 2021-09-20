Expand / Collapse search
US to require foreign travelers to be vaccinated, lifting 14-day quarantine

New mandate is expected to go into effect in early November

The United States will now require all foreign nationals to be vaccinated, and show proof of their vaccination status, in order to enter the country, the Biden administration announced Monday. 

The new mandate, which is expected to go into effect in early November, is set to apply to all international travel. 

The mandate also lifts the 14-day quarantine requirement for foreign vaccinated travelers, but will require those individuals to test negative within three days of departure. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently determining which vaccines meet the U.S. standard for foreign travelers. 