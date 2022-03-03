Expand / Collapse search
US expands list of Russian oligarchs who will face sanctions

Updated sanctions list includes Alisher Usmanov, whose massive yacht was seized by Germany

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 3

The Biden administration will sanction more Russian oligarchs and their families in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that the elites have enabled Russian President Vladimir Putin in his ongoing deadly attack on a sovereign nation.

Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom)

The White House announced Thursday that the following Russians will be cut off from the U.S. financial system, their financial assets in the U.S. will be frozen, and their property will be blocked from use:

– Nikolai Tokarev, including his wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and his two luxury real estate companies

– Boris Rotenberg, including his wife Karina, and his sons Roman and Boris

– Arkady Rotenberg, including his sons Pavel and Igor and daughter Liliya

– Sergei Chemezov, including his wife Yekaterina, his son Stanislav, and stepdaughter Anastasiya) 

– Igor Shuvalov, including his five companies, his wife Olga, his son Evgeny and his company and jet, and his daughter Maria and her company

– Yevgeniy Prigozhin, including his three companies, his wife, Polina, his daughter Lyubov, and his son Pavel

– Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for President Vladimir Putin 

– Alisher Usmanov, considered one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin

Usmanov's massive yacht was recently seized by Germany, and his private jet is now blocked from use in the U.S.

Usmanov Russia oligarch yacht

Super yacht Dilbar, owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, departed the Port of Southampton in the United Kingdom, in June 2021.  (Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As part of the additional sanctions, the State Department is imposing visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs, and another 47 of their family members and close associates.