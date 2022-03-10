US drifting toward 'enormous danger of nuclear war', Newt Gingrich says

During an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich slammed the Biden administration for turning to foreign countries to import oil amid record-high prices and sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland. He argued that the U.S. is drifting toward an enormous danger of nuclear war.

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I mean, first of all, what you have is a secular religion, which people like John Kerry believe in so passionately that they will do virtually anything. So- I mean, why would you take oil from Venezuela, but not from Texas? Why would you take natural gas from Iran, but not from Oklahoma? I mean, there's something so profoundly perverted in the entire thought process of the Biden administration that it doesn't fit any kind of traditional political situation. Second, if you watch Kamala Harris, how could you send her anywhere? I mean, the fact- she is such an example of weakness and ignorance that having her in Poland and Romania weekends, it doesn't strengthen the Western alliance and nobody's coming to grips with the reality of Putin. Putin is engaged in actions that are clearly war crimes, and he is directing them himself. They're getting worse. He's getting bolder as he gets more desperate. And you know, you had Secretary Blinken and doing the right thing the other day saying that, yes, we would help the Poles deliver MiG-29 to Ukraine within a day or two, the Defense Department of the very same administration says, 'No, we can't do that.' Well, I mean, where are we on all this stuff? And frankly, I think we're drifting towards an enormous danger of nuclear war and an enormous danger of a decisive defeat of the West.

