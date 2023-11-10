US credit rating outlook lowered to 'negative' by Moody's as shutdown looms

The U.S. credit rating outlook was lowered from "stable" to "negative" this week by Moody's Investors Services as another government shutdown looms.

"Continued political polarization within U.S. Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability," Moody's said in a statement.

Republicans in the House are expected to try to avoid a shutdown by releasing a stopgap spending measure Saturday.

Reuters contributed to this report.