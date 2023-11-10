Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Published

US credit rating outlook lowered to 'negative' by Moody's as shutdown looms

The investor services company cited 'political polarization' in Congress as a factor

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The U.S. credit rating outlook was lowered from "stable" to "negative" this week by Moody's Investors Services as another government shutdown looms. 

"Continued political polarization within U.S. Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability," Moody's said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

Republicans in the House are expected to try to avoid a shutdown by releasing a stopgap spending measure Saturday. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 