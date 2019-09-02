US-China trade talks hit scheduling snag: Report

Trade negotiators for the U.S. and China have yet to agree on when they will next meet for talks, Bloomberg reports.

Continue Reading Below

The outlet cited sources familiar with the situation.

The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has not responded to a request for comment.

Trump said Sunday afternoon that the September talks were still on track.

"We are talking to China. The meeting is still on, as you know, in September," Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House. "That hasn't changed. They haven't changed it, we haven't. We'll see what happens, but we can't allow China to rip us off any more as a country."

Advertisement

Separately, the USTR on Monday asked the public to comment on how foreign trade barriers are affecting U.S. exports.

The office said it wants the public’s help in identifying “significant barriers to U.S. exports of goods and services, U.S. foreign direct investment, and the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.”

The public comments will inform an annual report.

“The inventory facilitates U.S. negotiations aimed at reducing or eliminating these barriers and is a valuable tool in enforcing U.S. trade laws and strengthening the rules-based trading system,” the USTR said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The U.S. began taxing $112 billion in Chinese imports at 15%. China hit back by taxing certain U.S. imports at 10% and 5%.