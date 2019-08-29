Trump: China trade talks planned today 'at a different level'

President Trump confirmed that U.S.-China trade negotiations are scheduled for Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

“We’re dealing with China," Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade during an interview on his radio show. "They really want to make a deal, and the reason they want to make a deal is they’ve lost millions and millions of jobs, they’re losing thousands of companies, they’re leaving China.”

As the Trump administration’s trade negotiations with China continue on some are raising concerns about the impact of the trade tensions and tariffs on the U.S. economic outlook.

“For 25 years China’s been ripping off the United States. You know that, I talked about it a long time ago. That’s one of the reasons I’m probably here as president, I’m in the White House,” Trump told Kilmeade.

When asked if there were talks with China scheduled, Trump responded, “There is a talk scheduled for today, at a different level.”

Trump said talks have been ongoing, telling Kilmeade, “We have been talking, we continue to talk.”

Advertisement

Trump says he does not believe the trade tensions are impacting the U.S. economy in a negative way.

“I don’t know if it’s having an impact on us, I don’t think so, I mean, other than we’re getting richer,” Trump said.

But Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., raised concerns with Politico over the impact of China trade tensions on the U.S. economy.

‘There’s no question that trade uncertainty is contributing to the slowdown,” Toomey said.

“So what does Pat Toomey want me to do? Does he want me to say, let me put my hands up, China, continue to rip us off, just continue?” Trump responded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS