Kellyanne Conway: Confident on US, China trade talks

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, is feeling confident about the prospect of reaching a trade deal with China.

“Trade is one of the most successful areas of the Trump presidency in its first two years,” she told FOX Business’ Charles Payne during an interview on “Varney & Co.” on Friday. “This president promised and has delivered on renegotiating bad trade deals. On having reciprocal and fair trade. Not no trade. And not all these multilateral deals but really, a trade deal that works for America.”

China’s top trade negotiator Liu He is expected to travel to the U.S. later this month to begin negotiations ahead of a March deadline that resulted from a 90-day trade truce on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires last year.

Conway said the fact that the Chinese are even discussing the future of trade proves the president's trade strategies are working.

“That’s exactly what we see happening because of President Trump’s trade policies that these other countries are going to open up their markets,” she said. “Countries have been stealing our IP, our technology, we’ve had these tremendous trade imbalances. Why should we have billions of dollars in a trade deficit with countries that are prosperous?”

Trump’s trade policies so far have included keeping sanctions on certain countries, having tariffs and the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday after a Bloomberg report said China had offered to ramp up U.S. imports in order to reshape relations between the two countries.

This came on the heels of another report that said the U.S. may ease tariffs imposed on some Chinese imports.

The United States and China are the world’s two largest economies and have been battling over trade practices for months.