US-China trade delegation to meet Monday, Tuesday

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China to hold talks Jan 7, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides are working to resolve disputes on trade and other economic issues.

The ministry said in a statement that vice minister-level officials from the two countries spoke on the phone and decided on the trip that aims to pick up on the consensus reached by the leaders in Argentina last month.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported about the trip and said that if there is progress in negotiations, Chinese trade officials led by Vice Premier Liu He will follow up with talks in Washington the following week.

Advertisement

China and the U.S. reached a truce on the trade war and agreed to settle disputes in 90-day talks that will end on March 1.