Unlike the Vatican wall, a US southern border saves lives, fmr. acting ICE director says

Former acting ICE director Thomas Homan tells FOX Business Pope Francis should worry more about fixing the Catholic Church and worry less about President Trump securing the United States southern borders.

“I think you need to spend more time fixing the mess in the Catholic Church and concentrate on his own problems,” he said on of Pope Francis on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Tuesday.

This comes as Pope Francis made comments this week comparing the wall at the U.S. southern border to the Berlin wall.

“I do not know what is going on with this new culture that defends territories by building a wall. We already dealt with one, the one in Berlin, which brought us enough headaches and enough suffering,” the Pope said.

Homan added a border wall would prevent the influx of crime and drugs coming into America.

“Unlike the Vatican wall, a wall here would save lives,” he said. “He has a wall around the Vatican to protect him in his institution. There's no reason why this country shouldn't have a wall protecting our American citizens and the sovereignty of this country.”