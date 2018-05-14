UN should condemn Palestinian riots: Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon

As Israel celebrates the American embassy moving to Jerusalem, Danny Danon, the Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., discussed the violent Palestinian protests along the Gaza fence.

Thousands of protesters on Monday clashed with Israeli forces along the Gaza-Israel border, setting fires, hurling pipe bombs over the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

So far, at least 41 Palestinians have been reportedly killed and hundreds more have been wounded, marking it he deadliest day in Gaza since 2014.

Dannon described the protests as disgraceful.

“Hamas is committing a double war crime,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.” “They attack Israeli civilians by using Palestinians. They orchestrated those riots and they are not peaceful demonstrations. They are trying to break the fence to enter into Israel and to attack the communities next to the fence.”

While it’s important to protect the border, he added, the U.N. should condemn the riots.