Politics

UN climate chief says exploring options for hosting climate talks after Chile withdraws

Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Nation’s climate chief said the secretariat is exploring a range of options for hosting this year’s round of climate talks in December after Chile withdrew from hosting.

CHILE SCRAPS HOSTING APEC AS RIOTS RAGE

The talks (called COP25) were scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from Dec. 2-13 but the country has withdrawn as host after several weeks of violent unrest.

“Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing,” U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.

“We are currently exploring alternative hosting options,” she added.

