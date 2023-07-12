Ultra Right Beer hits back at 'woke beer companies' in new movie-themed ad to promote Bud Light alternative

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, the "woke-free" alternative beverage for ale drinkers boycotting Bud Light products, dropped a new advertisement in the form of a rebellious, cinematic parody.

Ultra Right Beer took off in April after CEO Seth Weathers launched the conservative brew to hit back against Bud Light's controversial campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The most recent ad — shared first Wednesday with FOX Business — follows Weathers in a spinoff of the 1970s comedy "Smokey and the Bandit," a popular film featuring Burt Reynolds that followed a race car driver transporting an illegal shipment of beer across state lines.

"It's me, a fed-up American who had enough of the woke beer companies and decided to do something about it," Weathers says in the opening of the ad.

"I'm on a mission, and I won't stop until all Americans have a 100% woke-free beer company they can be proud of again," Weathers continued in the ad as he changed into western gear for "Smokey and the Conservative Dad."

The ad opens with a "woke beer smokey" trying to stop the conservative dad who "almost destroyed one of America's biggest woke beer companies."

Ultra Right revealed it is donating a portion of its funds to the 1776 Project, a PAC that works to elect school board members nationwide "who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history."

Weathers hopes the contributions will help "overthrow the blue haired, woke school board members and replace them with normal people like us."

"Never underestimate conservative dads on a mission," Weathers said in the clip, as he stood next to his son.

Weathers revealed Ultra Right's immediate success with FOX Business in the wake of the Bud Light controversy. After only being in business for less than 15 days, Ultra Right was expected to surpass $1 million in sales, gaining over 10,000 customers and selling 20,000 six-packs at $20 a pop since the April launch. But those statistics have since changed as sales soar for the company.

Months after the Bud Light boycotts began, drinkers remain cold toward the corporation.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bud Light, once the top-selling beer in the U.S., is no longer on the list of the country's 10 most-popular beers.

Bud Light dropped from the ninth most-popular beer last year to its current spot at 14, according to a new YouGov survey. It fell behind other brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has seen sales plummet amid consumers abandoning the brand after its partnership with Mulvaney to promote the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament.

The trans activist showed off cans of Bud Light sent by Anheuser-Busch that featured Mulvaney's face to celebrate the milestone of "365 Days of Girlhood," a series where the influencer detailed daily experiences during the first year of identifying as a transgender woman on TikTok.

