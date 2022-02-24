Ukraine’s capital ‘almost empty’ as citizens escape Russian invasion: Ex-Zelenskyy spokesperson

Ukranians woke up to something "strange" and "unbelievable" Thursday morning, according to former President Zelenskyy spokesperson Iuliia Mendel.

"The city of Kyiv is by itself a very large city, and it's almost empty," Mendel said on "Varney & Co.," detailing citizens’ escape from an ongoing Russian invasion.

According to Mendel, people started panicking after explosions were seen and heard across the country overnight.

"There were a lot of traffic jams. We saw it on the roads, highways out of the city," Mendel explained. "People want to be able to leave."

Mendel’s comments come just hours after President Zelenskyy declared martial law and officially announced severed ties between Ukraine and Russia. The former spokesperson suggests Zelesnkyy is depending on Ukraine’s army and its Western allies.

"The president is trying to do everything to find any solution," Mendel said. "The only thing that we do not know: What is going to stop Putin?"

Worries are growing that Russia will soon gain control of the capital’s airport, which Mendel points out could halt all civilian air travel.

"Several airports suffered military weaponry units," she said. "It's very important that there is this fight for an airport not far from Kyiv, because if Russians get this airport, then they can easily collect more of their troops by their planes there."

Mendel claimed Ukraine’s top politicians and leaders will remain in Kyiv, recalling Zelenskyy once saying he’ll be the last to leave the country.

"But what to do with all these victims?" Mendel posed. "They are Ukrainians who will fight back and die all over the country, Russians who will die, and we do not know how many people will die today."