No deal 'Brexit' could happen: ex-UN ambassador

Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday there would be no possibility of a Brexit deal unless the Irish border backstop was repealed.

Former U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Anthony Gardner, reminded FOX Business why the UK is here in the first place.

"Prime Minister May, before Boris Johnson, sketched forth some red lines," Gardner said on "The Claman Countdown." "The UK will leave the single market will leave the Customs Union and that necessitates the EU to have border checks at the external border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland ... the backstop was way to try to square the circle if you wish."

Gardner said one option is for Northern Ireland to stay in the Customs Union parts of the single market, but Johnson said no to that idea.

"The chances of stripping the backstop out of the withdrawal agreement I think are nil," Gardner said. "So, right now I believe that Boris Johnson is setting up for a blame game."

Gardner believes it's more likely a legislative option like seizing control of the House of Commons' legislative calendar is more likely. Six opposition parties seem to have agreed on a pact to ask for the House of Commons Speaker to set aside time in the legislative calendar to have an emergency debate which would force Johnson to request a Brexit extension.

"Now, here we're getting two very murky waters," Gardner said. "It's not clear what would happen if the speaker allowed this to happen ... because the government could actually ignore such a bill that would potentially precipitate a constitutional crisis and simply say, 'we'll wait out the clock and the UK leaves.'"

The United Kingdom is set to leave the EU on Oct. 31, and Johnson's spokesperson said they are prepared to leave, even if there is no deal.

"I think it's highly likely the UK will leave with no deal," Gardner said.