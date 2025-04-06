UK-based Jaguar Land Rover puts pause on shipments to US amid Trump tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced plans on Saturday to pause shipments of its British-made vehicles to the U.S. for a month as it figures out the implications of a 25% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump.

India’s Tata Motors owns JLR, and the company confirmed its temporary pause with Reuters.

"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," JLR said.

The car industry in the United Kingdom employs about 200,000 people, though the industry has become highly exposed to Trump’s new tariffs.

TARIFF STOCK SHOCK: NASDAQ HITS BEAR MARKET; S&P, DOW SINK

JLR did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the pause.

The U.S. is the second-largest importer of British-made vehicles after the European Union, the wire reported.

As one of the U.K.’s biggest producers by volume, JLR said in its statement that the U.S. was an important market for its luxury brands.

TRUMP'S 10% BASELINE TARIFFS ON IMPORTS FROM MANY COUNTRIES NOW IN EFFECT

JLR sells 400,000 Defenders, Range Rover Sports and other models each year, though exports to the U.S. make up about a quarter of the company’s sales.

Trump unveiled his latest tariff plan on April 2, imposing a 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks, which took effect the next day. Trump also announced tariffs on other goods from countries across the globe, not just imported vehicles.

The Trump administration’s tariff plan leveled a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the U.S., while customized tariffs were set for countries that have higher tariffs in place on American goods. The baseline tariffs of 10% took effect on Saturday, while the other tariffs will take effect on April 9.

THE LOSERS AND WINNERS OF TRUMP'S ‘LIBERATION DAY’ TARIFF PLAN

Trump pointed to the European Union during his announcement and said the U.S. will charge the EU a 20% tariff, compared to its 39% tariffs on the U.S. Japan will see 24% tariffs, compared to the 46% the country charges the U.S., while China will be hit with a 34% tariff, compared to the 67% it charges the U.S.

The customized tariffs, Trump explained, would not be full reciprocal tariffs, as his administration was "very kind" and leveled tariffs that are roughly half of what a particular nation was charging the U.S. on tariffs.

"For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, nonmonetary barriers and other forms of cheating," Trump said Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"And because we are being very kind, we will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," he said. "So, the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal. I could have done that, yes, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries."

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton and Reuters contributed to this report.