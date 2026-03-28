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Uber expands fuel relief program as Iran war fuels spike in gas prices

The effort comes as gas prices rise sharply nationwide due to the war with Iran

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Uber is rolling out expanded fuel discounts and higher earnings incentives for U.S. drivers and couriers as rising gas prices from the Iran war continue to squeeze gig workers.

The company said it will significantly increase fuel savings opportunities through May 26, 2026, while also ramping up promotions aimed at helping drivers keep pace with higher costs at the pump.

DOORDASH ROLLS OUT EMERGENCY GAS RELIEF AS PRICES SQUEEZE DRIVERS

An Uber driver is seen operating the app from a cell phone.

Uber rolls out expanded fuel relief as Iran conflict pushes gas prices higher nationwide. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Getty Images)

At the center of the update is a major expansion of gas discounts through Upside and Shell Fuel Rewards. Drivers can now save up to $1 per gallon using Upside—quadrupling the previous maximum of 25 cents—depending on their Uber Pro tier. Meanwhile, Shell Fuel Rewards discounts have been raised to as much as 21 cents per gallon, up from 7 cents.

These offers can be stacked with savings from the Uber Pro Card, amplifying total discounts.

Uber is also increasing cash-back rewards on fuel purchases. Drivers using the Uber Pro Card will receive an additional 5% cash back at gas stations nationwide.

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An Uber driver is seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Uber says top drivers could save up to $1.44 per gallon when combining discounts and rewards, based on a $3.97 average gas price. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Additional bonuses include 3% cash back at Exxon and Mobil stations and 1% at Mastercard Easy Savings locations. Altogether, drivers can now earn up to 15% cash back on fuel, which is up from the previous 10% cap.

Uber estimates that, when combining all discounts and rewards, top drivers could save as much as $1.44 per gallon, based on an average gas price of $3.98.

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A gas pump nozzle in Austin, Texas.

Gas prices are rising the fastest on the West Coast, where tighter fuel supplies, higher taxes and environmental regulations are pushing prices well above the national average. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The effort comes as gas prices rise sharply nationwide.

The national average is now $3.98 per gallon, up about $1 from a month ago, according to AAA. Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average. On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.86 per gallon in California and $5.32 in Washington.

Along the East Coast, gas prices are nearing $4 a gallon, including $3.92 in New York and $3.99 in Maryland.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Illinois stands out with prices at $4.21 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$3 range. Prices are generally lower across the South, though still on the rise, with Texas at $3.59 and Florida at $3.95.