DoorDash rolls out emergency gas relief as prices squeeze drivers

DoorDash is rolling out an emergency relief program to help delivery drivers cope with rising gas prices as the Iran war drives fuel costs higher.

The program, effective immediately through April 26, 2026, combines cash-back incentives with weekly payments to help reduce fuel costs for active Dashers.

At the center of the initiative is a 10% cash back offer on gas purchases for Dashers using the DoorDash Crimson Visa debit card. The company is also introducing weekly relief payments for Dashers who drive at least 125 miles while making deliveries, with payouts ranging from $5 to $15 depending on mileage.

Dashers who reach 125 miles earn $5 (about $1.00 per gallon in savings), those who hit 200 miles earn $10 (about $1.25 per gallon), and those who drive 250 miles earn $15 (about $1.50 per gallon).

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Drivers who qualify for both benefits could see total savings between $1.40 and $1.90 per gallon, depending on how much they drive.

"Rising gas prices have a real impact on Dashers, especially those who are delivering the most," said Cody Aughney, vice president of dasher and logistics at DoorDash. "This program is about giving Dashers real savings at the pump."

The move is part of DoorDash’s broader effort to support its driver network as fuel prices remain a key concern for gig workers who rely on their vehicles for income.

The effort comes as gas prices rise sharply nationwide.

A STATE-BY-STATE LOOK AT GAS PRICES AS IRAN CONFLICT PUSHES OIL HIGHER

The national average is now $3.95 per gallon, up $1.02 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Prices are climbing across nearly every region, with some states already well above the national average. On the West Coast, drivers are seeing the highest costs, with prices reaching $5.79 per gallon in California and $5.27 in Washington.

Along the East Coast, gas prices are nearing—or in some cases surpassing—$3.70 per gallon, including $3.86 in New York and $3.80 in Maine.

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Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Illinois stands out with prices at $4.16 per gallon, while much of the region remains in the mid-$3 range. Prices are generally lower across the South, though still on the rise, with Texas at $3.62 and Florida at $3.93.