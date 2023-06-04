Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2024 presidential race

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Sunday officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for president, saying he was the best Democratic candidate who had a shot at beating Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

The endorsement came in a Twitter post from Dorsey, who shared a clip of Fox News’ Harris Faulkner interviewing Kennedy titled: "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024."

"He can and will," Dorsey commented.

A Twitter user asked Dorsey whether he was endorsing Kennedy or "just predicting."

"Both," Dorsey replied.

Another user commented that the DNC would never allow Kennedy to become the Democratic nominee.

"True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day," Dorsey said.

KARL ROVE GIVES HIS 2024 GOP PRIMARY OUTLOOK AMID GROWING FIELD OF CANDIDATES

FOX Business has reached out to Kennedy’s campaign for comment on Dorsey’s apparent endorsement.

Kennedy hit the campaign trail this week for the first time since launching his candidacy for the Democratic presidential campaign in April.

The environmental lawyer and high-profile vaccine critic, who’s a scion of arguably the nation’s most famous family political dynasty, stands at 16% support in the latest Fox News national poll in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race, with Biden at 62%. And the 69-year-old Kennedy grabbed 20% support with the 80-year-old president at 60% in a CNN poll released last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Both surveys – which indicated Marianne Williamson, the best-selling author and spiritual adviser who in March launched her second straight campaign for the Democratic nomination, at 8% – pointed to potential problems for Biden as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.