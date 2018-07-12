Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: A look into his finances

While some Supreme Court justices boast assets worth well over $1 million, President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy – Brett Kavanaugh – appears to lead a much more modest lifestyle.

Kavanaugh, who has never worked in the private sector, showed two investments on public disclosure forms for last year, which were worth a combined maximum of $65,000. The revelations were exposed as part of the beginning of the nominee’s vetting process, where it was also shown that he has debt mounting to as much as $15,000.

However, the White House also said that he has an additional $1 million dollars in wealth when his retirement account – which has about $400,000 to $500,000 – and equity in his home are accounted for, according to The Associated Press. Judges aren’t required to disclose this information.

Kavanaugh has spent most of his career working in the public sector and his finances pale in comparison to some of his potential future colleagues. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the median net worth disclosed by Supreme Court justices was $4.6 million in 2017.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Justice Kennedy, who also spent the majority of his career in public service. Kennedy reported assets valued between $380,000 and $1.1 million, according to the nonprofit investigative organization The Center for Public Integrity.

President Trump’s other appointee to the high court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, reported assets in excess of $3.6 million.

As a Supreme Court justice, Kavanaugh would make about $255,300 per year.