Trump’s Mexico tariff hampers Congress’ ability to pass the USMCA deal passed, GOP lawmaker says

Congressman David Schweikert, R-Ariz., tells FOX Business President Trump's new tariffs announcement against Mexico “doesn’t help” Congress pass the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“Particularly those of us from the southwest that actually have benefitted from trade particularly with Mexico are trying to just march forward and see if we can get some of our Democrat brothers and sisters to come along to the party,” he said during an interview on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast" Friday.

Schweikert does recognize that there is a crisis on the southern border and that solutions are needed.

“There is a crisis on the border. It’s great that our Democrat friends are finally now admitting that, but now we need solutions,” he said. “A lot of those solutions have to come through Congress and, yes, the Mexican government needs to help us in locking up their southern border. But taxing my family and friends and constituents and Arizonians. Remember, Mexico is a huge portion of the Arizona trade economy. And for the tomatoes that you’re going to go home and cut up tonight, should you be paying 5% more?”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the Trump administration lacks knowledge on policy and process to pass the trade deal.

President Trump announced 5 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico starting June 10 and the percentage will rise from 10 percent on July 1 to 25 percent by October 1 “unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador responded by saying Mexico will soon complete ratification of the new trade accord, while the Mexican Foreign Minister said this treatment of Mexico is “unjust.”