Trump's new Mexico tariffs draw potential legal action by Chamber of Commerce

President Trump is threatening to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not take action to reduce or eliminate the number of migrants crossing into the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Now, U.S. business groups, including the Chamber of Commerce, are considering legal action to prevent the Trump administration from imposing a 5 percent tariff on all products imported from Mexico.

“Our number one goal is to make sure these tariffs don’t go in place on June 10,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Neil Bradley told FOX Business' Connell McShane on Friday.

The Chamber of Commerce is looking at all legal options available to businesses and consumers to challenge the tariffs in U.S. courts. Bradley said they are still in the preliminary stage, but have urged the White House to reconsider imposing tariffs on Mexico.

“Our view is that this will have a tremendously negative impact on the economy and on American families and frankly there are other ways to deal with what is a real problem that the president and the administration are right to be concerned about along our Southern border,” he said.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Bradley said the U.S. should leverage the good working relationship it has with the Mexican government to fix the legal immigration system.

“Tariffs won’t do anything to solve the problem,” he said.