Trump’s China clamp down defends America’s crown jewels: trade director Peter Navarro

President Trump won’t allow China to prey on U.S. technology any longer, White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Trump on Monday threatened to impose an additional $200 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods in response to retaliatory levies from Beijing.

Navarro said if the proposed investment restrictions are enforced they would protect America’s future.

“The purpose of those would be to prevent China from coming into Silicon Valley paying a very high premium,” Navarro told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “They are stealing our crown jewels.”

Trump recently approved heavy tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports. China responded by proposing duties on $50 billion in U.S. goods, including pork, beef, and cars.