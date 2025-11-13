Trump's childhood home hits the market for $2.3M after major makeover in Queens neighborhood

President Donald Trump’s childhood home is back on the market for $2.3 million following an extensive renovation.

The five-bedroom home, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, New York, was listed by Brown Harris Stevens.

Built in 1940 by Trump’s father, Fred Trump, the home is where the president lived until age 4, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Nestled on a tree-lined street in the prestigious enclave of Jamaica Estates, this stately residence combines timeless elegance with refined modern updates," the listing states. "Once the childhood home of President Donald Trump, this property carries a rich historical pedigree, now complemented by meticulous contemporary craftsmanship."

The Tudor-style house had fallen into disrepair in recent years, and, by 2019, had even become infested with feral cats, according to Realtor.com.

That changed in February when real estate developer Tommy Lin purchased the home for $835,000. He spent eight months and $500,000 restoring it, now listing the home for $2.3 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"There was no water in the house, no power," Lin told The Wall Street Journal. "It was not livable."

Lin said he purchased the home hoping that the property's presidential history would appeal to buyers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

While the interior was completely gutted, the brick-and-stucco exterior was preserved. Inside, the renovation added smart home features, including smart toilets and a smart door lock and handle. The house spans about 2,500 square feet with a 1,000-square-foot basement and has four levels, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home also features a sunroom and a wood stove believed to be original to the home, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Located roughly 14 miles from Manhattan, Jamaica Estates' median sale price reached $1.5 million in September, including single-family homes, townhomes and condos, according to Realtor.com.