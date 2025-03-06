Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Consumer group unveils 'Trump's Dream House' decorated with president's orders on appliances

Trump reversed Biden-era regulations on several household appliances

close
Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins ‘Making Money’ to discuss the future of American energy policies. video

Energy secretary says we need to allow all Americans to get ‘low-cost energy’

Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins ‘Making Money’ to discuss the future of American energy policies.

FIRST ON FOX: A "Dream House" decorated with President Donald Trump's executive orders paints a picture of what American households will look like as the administration lifts regulations on appliances, a consumer advocacy group claims.

Alliance for Consumers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting consumer protection policies, created a "Trump's Dream House" digital illustration that highlights how homes could be impacted by the president lifting restraints on household appliances.

The dream house, first shared with Fox News Digital, features an array of appliances impacted by Trump's January executive order, titled "Unleashing American Energy," that reversed regulations on gas stoves, plastic straws, light bulbs, washing machines and shower heads.

The house features a clothes dryer "that gets your clothes dry," a water heater that "makes water hot," and in the driveway a truck that "runs on gas."

TRUMP PROMISES TO RAMP UP ENERGY PRODUCTION, LOWER COST OF EGGS DURING JOINT ADDRESS: ‘LIQUID GOLD’

Trump Dream House

The dream house features Trump's orders unleashing appliances such as gas stoves, plastic straws, light bulbs, washing machines and shower heads. (Alliance for Consumers / Fox News)

Also in the house is food from McDonald’s, which is "served on Air Force One and at the Trump Dream House."

"The Trump administration is giving consumers the freedom to choose the products that work best for their family," O.H. Skinner, the executive director of Alliance for Consumers, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "These Executive Orders unleash consumer choice rather than forcing Progressive Lifestyle Choices onto consumers."

BIDEN SENT $2 BILLION TO STACEY ABRAMS-LINKED GROUP IN GREEN ENERGY ‘SCHEME,' EPA SAYS

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 3, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

The new dream house mirrors an analysis by the consumer advocacy group that highlighted how former President Joe Biden's climate agenda would increase costs for various home appliances.

"The Biden Administration thought consumers should live a life dictated by out-of-touch bureaucrats and activists," Skinner said. "Now, the Trump Administration is set to restore consumers' freedom to choose what they actually want – not what progressives think they should be allowed to have."

Trump photo with Dream House promo

Alliance for Consumers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting consumer protection policies, created the Trump "Dream House." (Alliance for Consumers / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republican-controlled Congress has been teeing up legislation to help boost Trump's mission of reversing Biden-era appliance and green energy standards.

A handful of House Democrats recently joined Republicans in passing a resolution to block a Biden-era appliance regulation banning non-condensing, natural-gas-fired water heaters.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for comment.