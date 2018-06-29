Trump will seek conservative in Supreme Court nominee search

As President Trump seeks to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in June, there is speculation some Republicans will seek to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kennedy has been the swing vote in supporting the landmark case, which supports a woman’s right to have an abortion.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump commented on whether or not he will ask potential nominees where they stand on the case.

“That’s a big one and probably not. They’re all saying ‘don’t do that, you shouldn’t do that,’” Trump said. While he may not ask about the case specifically, he is promising to seek out nominees that share his ideology.

“I’m putting conservative people on [the Supreme Court] and I’m very proud of Neil Gorsuch, who has been outstanding. His opinions are so well-written and so brilliant,” said Trump.

Justice Gorsuch was sworn in on April 10, 2017, replacing Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away suddenly.

The full interview with President Trump will air at 10 a.m. ET on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ on Fox News Channel.