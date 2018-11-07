Trump will get China trade deal 'very quickly': Scaramucci

With the 2018 midterm election in the rearview mirror, President Trump can now turn his attention to China.

“I’ll make a very bold prediction,” said former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday. “I think [Trump] gets a trade deal done very quickly.”

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday morning congratulated the Republican Party on the “Big Victory,” and emphasized “Trade Deals.” “Now we can all get back to work and get things done,” he said.

In Scaramucci’s opinion, “He’s signaling to people that he’s close to a trade deal with China.”

Trump tweeted at the end of October that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China,” he wrote. “We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea!”

As part of a potential trade deal, China could buy oil from the U.S. instead of Iran, according to a Bloomberg report.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month, as they look to put an end to the tit-for-tat trade war.

China is the second-largest economy behind the U.S.