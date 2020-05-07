Trump valet tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A member of the U.S. military who serves as one of President Trump's valets has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House said on Thursday.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

The president has six valets, and this is the first confirmed coronavirus case inside the White House.

The White House said April 3 that those who come into close proximity to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test.

The president was first tested for coronavirus on March 14, after a Brazilian official who previously met with Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report