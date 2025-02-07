Trump unafraid of putting Musk in front of press: 'He's not shy'

President Donald Trump is not apologizing for Elon Musk. In fact, he seems ready to show off the tech billionaire.

On Friday, while taking questions during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump was pressed by a reporter on whether the media would have a chance to question Musk.

"Oh, sure. He’ll be— He’s not shy. Elon’s not shy," Trump answered.

Trump was also asked about a recent Time magazine cover depicting Musk sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office at the White House. In response, Trump, who was named Time’s 2024 Person of the Year, quipped that he didn’t realize the magazine was still around.

"Is Time magazine still in business? I didn’t even know that," Trump joked. However, he went on to give the tech billionaire some serious praise. "Elon is doing a great job. He’s finding tremendous fraud, and corruption, and waste."

The president specifically praised Musk’s work in going through U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending, saying that "the whole thing is a fraud."

"Every single line that I look at as far as events and transactions is either corrupt or ridiculous," Trump told reporters before adding, "He’s doing a very good job. I’m very happy with him."

Just over two weeks into Trump’s second term, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) became the target of Democrats’ ire, with many protesting against him.

On Saturday, Musk claimed that DOGE had uncovered that the Treasury Department had instructed staff to approve payments to "known fraudulent or terrorist groups."

Democrats were outraged that Musk, a private citizen, was given access to sensitive Treasury Department payment systems.

"Anytime a person can pay $250 million into a campaign, and they be given full access to the Department of the Treasury of the United States of America, we are at war," Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., said during a rally hosted by MoveOn Civic Action, Indivisible and the Working Families Party on Tuesday.

In a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers, a Treasury Department official said a tech executive working with DOGE will have "read-only access" to the government's payment system.

Despite Democrats’ fury, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Musk during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Kudlow."

"Elon Musk is the greatest entrepreneur of this generation," Bessent said. "DOGE is not going to fail. They are moving a lot of people's cheese here in the capital, and when you hear this squawking, then some status quo interest is not happy."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.