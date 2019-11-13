Trump invites Turkey's Erdogan and GOP senators to White House meeting

President Trump invited foreign policy-minded GOP senators to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and himself at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

The president's schedule lists a 2 p.m. "legislative engagement with select members of the Senate" before his joint press conference with Erdogan.

The group will include Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch of Idaho, according to CNN. Risch is working on a bill to "restrict arm sales to Turkey" and "impose new biting sanctions against Turkey and Russia," he announced in October.

The meeting is designed to "clear the air," a source familiar with the meeting said, according to CNN. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is also expected to be on the invite list.

Erdogan arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, a day ahead of his scheduled White House visit with Trump, which comes after Turkey invaded Northern Syria in October.

The meeting also revives scrutiny of a May 2017 visit by Erdogan, in which members of his security detail were accused of assaulting American demonstrators outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington. New protests were expected Wednesday in Lafayette Park across from the White House.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Turkey's decision to purchase a Russian-made air defense system – even though Turkey is a member of NATO and hosts a U.S. military base – as well as its the country's military actions against Kurds in northern Syria, which have drawn bipartisan condemnation in Congress.

FOX Business' inquiries to the White House and Risch's office were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio and John Roberts contributed to this report.