Trump to resume rallies after coronavirus-induced pause

The Trump campaign is gearing up to resume rallies for the 2020 election after a brief pause that began in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump," Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Rallies could start up as early as two weeks from now, according to the campaign,

The news comes after a CNN Poll showed President Trump trailing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, by 14 points.

Trump criticized the CNN poll on Twitter on Monday, calling it "as fake as their reporting."

He added that he "retained a highly respected pollster" to analyze polls that he felt were "fake" based on "the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving."

"This is the same thing they, and others, did when we defeated 'Crooked' Hillary Clinton in 2016," Trump added. "They are called suppression polls, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony witch hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!"

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, previously said during a task force briefing on March 9 that holding a campaign rally would be a "judgment call" that comes with the risk of community spread.

But the president has acknowledged that he will only hold a rally if the campaign can ensure the risk of the coronavirus is mitigated.

“I’m not going to do it if I think it’s going to be negative at all,” Trump said during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland on March 12. “I don’t want people dying.”

The pandemic has infected more than 1.9 million people and resulted in more than 110,000 deaths in the United States, according to the latest update by John Hopkins University.

