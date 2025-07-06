Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Tariffs
Published

Tariffs will revert to April levels if countries don't make a deal by August 1, Bessent says

Trump's tariff strategy pushes international trade partners into 'home stretch' of negotiations

close
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists Jacob Sonenshine, Teresa Rivas and Andrew Bary discuss three topics investors should be aware of. video

‘Revival of international markets’ happening now for US investors

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists Jacob Sonenshine, Teresa Rivas and Andrew Bary discuss three topics investors should be aware of.

Tariffs will reset to President Donald Trump's original April levels if countries do not strike a new deal with the U.S. by August 1, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday.

Bessent made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," telling host Shannon Bream that several trade deals are in the "home stretch."

"Is it fair to say there's a bit of a pause on the July 9th deadline for some of these trading partners?" Bream asked.

"I don't think it's a bit of a pause because I think what's happened is there's a lot of congestion going into the home stretch and, as a part of the trade team, what's great about having President Trump on our side is he's created maximum leverage," Bessent said.

NEW PROJECTION SIGNALS GOOD NEWS FOR FAMILIES, WORKERS IN TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he expects progress on trade deals before August. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"By telling our trading partners that they could boomerang back to the April 2nd date, I think it's really going to move things along over the next couple of days and weeks," he added.

Bessent's comments come amid speculation that Trump may fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and appoint Bessent to the post instead.

In the latest escalation in the feud between Trump and Powell, the president appeared to call for Powell to resign last week after the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) alleged Powell gave "deceptive" testimony to Congress.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell has found himself in a battle with President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bream pressed Bessent on whether he is being considered for the role on Sunday, asking about how effective he thinks it is for Trump to batter Powell publicly.

"I'm a basketball fan. And in basketball there are two schools of working the refs. There’s the Bobby Knight school and the Dean Smith school. And, obviously, President Trump’s more in the Bobby Knight school. And I will tell you, Bobby Knight won three national championships. Dean Smith only won two. So, working the refs seems to be effective," Bessent responded.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C., June 27, 2025.  (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bessent also dodged on the topic last week, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that he will go wherever Trump tells him to go.

"We have a lot of great candidates for the Federal Reserve. I think I have the best job in Washington. I get to interact with the president. The Cabinet that he's chosen is fantastic, and being part of that Cabinet is the dream of a lifetime for me. But I will go where the president thinks that I am best suited," Bessent said.