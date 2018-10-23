Trump a 'human wrecking ball' to political establishment: Scaramucci

While campaigning in Texas on behalf of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, President Trump on Monday proudly labeled himself a nationalist, perhaps to the ire of some politicians who favor globalist policies.

Continue Reading Below

“You know they have a word, it sort of became old fashioned, it’s called a nationalist,” Trump said during a rally in Houston. “And I say, really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, okay. I’m a nationalist.”

But according to Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House director of communications in 2017, Trump is intentionally doing that to “irk the establishment.”

“He has found that he is a human wrecking ball into the establishment, and every time he hits them like a human wrecking ball, the blue-collar base galvanizes,” Scaramucci said on Tuesday during an interview with FOX Business’ Charles Payne. “They like it. And he thinks it’s going to create great enthusiasm at the polls on Nov. 6.”

Although Trump previously has hesitated to call himself a nationalist -- during an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2017, the president said he identified as a “nationalist and a globalist” -- he ran on an “America first” platform during the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement

During the rally, however, Trump retracted his previous statement, railing against Democrats and globalists.

“Radical Democrats want to turn back the clock. Restore the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists,” Trump said. “You know what a globalist is, right? A globalist is the person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what, we can’t have that.”