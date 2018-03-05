Trump tariff: President says he's not 'backing down'

article

President Donald Trump said on Monday "we're not backing down" on his push to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite criticism from fellow Republicans.

The president said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he doesn't expect to have a trade war as a result of his push to crack down on a flood of steel imports.

The president spoke after a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said the speaker was "extremely worried" about the consequences of a trade war and urging the White House not to advance the plan.

Trump said the U.S. has had a "very bad deal" with Mexico under the NAFTA agreement, but he says the tariffs "could be part of NAFTA."