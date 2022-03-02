As Russia-Ukraine war rages, Trump says 'Taiwan is next' for a potential invasion

Former President Donald Trump warned during an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday that Taiwan may be "next" for a potential invasion, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict may impact China’s rising aggression.

"Taiwan is going to be next. Just watch Taiwan; President Xi is watching with glee," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo.

The FOX Business host asked Trump if he expected Taiwan to invade sooner rather than later. The former president said he did "because they're seeing how stupid the United States is run."

"They're seeing that our leaders are incompetent, and of course, they're going to do it. This is their time," Trump warned.

A U.S. delegation arrived in Taiwan Tuesday amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mike Mullen met with President Tsai Ing-wen and other Taiwanese officials to show their support during the two-day visit. Separately, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Taiwan Wednesday and will also meet with Tsai to address a forum.

Trump cautioned that China is watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict intently, and Biden’s handling of the crisis may embolden President Xi Jinping to move on Taiwan.

"President Xi happens to be a man with a high intelligence level, and he looks at what happened in Afghanistan … He saw the way that we left Afghanistan … left American citizens there – is still trying to get out – he sees that, and this is his opportunity to do what he wants to do," he told Bartiromo.

Last Friday, Chinese President Xi offered his "support" for Vladimir Putin as Russian troops continued to bombard Ukraine.

According to a readout of a call held between the two allies, Xi expressed the importance of rejecting a "Cold War mentality" and said he takes "seriously and respect[s] the reasonable security concerns of all countries."

Trump continued to say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t be "happening" with him as president.

"Many people are dying, and we're allowing this to happen. It would have never happened [if I was still president]. It should have never happened. Putin never would have done it with me. I can tell you that," he remarked. "Nobody's ever seen anything like what's happening right now."

The former president mentioned the world will have to see what Putin’s "endgame" is since Ukraine has put up a "good fight."



"It's been much tougher on Putin than he thought… I think he felt he was going to just roll in, but they put up a good fight," he noted. "Ukraine's put up a very, very good fight, far better than most people thought possible."