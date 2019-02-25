Trump tackling China 'head on,' Sean Spicer says

President Trump said on Monday that he is optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China and that he would hold ceremony to sign any deal even though he was unsure whether an agreement would happen.

"I told you last night -- there was a lovely dinner -- but I told you how well we did with our trade talks in China," Trump said to the nation’s governors at the White House. "And it looks like they'll be coming back quickly again, and we're going to have another summit, we're going to have a signing summit, which is even better, so hopefully we can get that completed, but we're getting very, very close."

His comments came after announcing on Sunday that he would postpone an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports ahead of a March deadline that resulted from a 90-day truce on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires last year.

“I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1,” Trump said in a Tweet.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will make an agreement that is in America’s best interest and certifies China will follow through with their commitments.

“I think that there needs to be a clear work plan with strict guidelines and points that can be met so that we can insure that we’re actually doing this," said Spicer during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. "I don’t think the president is going to agree to something that doesn’t have those laid out in a very specific way.”

Spicer also praised President Trump's progress with China.

“This president is taking them head on,” he said. “If you look at the amount of investment that China is making, in particular, in the agriculture -- it's huge."