Trump sues Manhattan DA to block subpoenas for tax returns

President Trump has sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and an accounting firm to block subpoenas issued earlier this week for the president’s tax returns, officials announced Thursday.

“In response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney, we have filed a lawsuit this morning in Federal Court on behalf of the President in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case,” said Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, in a statement.

Officials confirmed Monday that the district attorney had subpoenaed Mazars USA for eight years of tax returns for the president and the Trump Organization. Wednesday's suit was also filed against Mazars USA, the accounting firm used by Trump and the Trump Organization.

In response to an inquiry regarding the suit, a spokesperson for Mazars USA referred reporters to Monday's statement, which reads:

“Mazars USA will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations. We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients.”

Vance, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to FOX Business's request for comment.

Fox News's Marta Dhanis and Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts contributed to this report.