Mike Pence defends Brett Kavanaugh amid new sexual misconduct accusations

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will stand by Brett Kavanaugh as the Supreme Court justice has been facing new allegations of sexual misconduct.

Continue Reading Below

On Sunday, The New York Times published an essay in its review section that included an allegation of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh when he was in college.

“The New York Times should be ashamed to publish a story smearing Kavanaugh and omit the fact the alleged victim has no recollection of the incident is outrageous,” Pence told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview.

“I heard the news section wouldn't publish the story, they put it in the opinion section,” he continued, adding: “Utterly unacceptable act by The New York Times.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH PART 1 OF MARIA BARTIROMO’S INTERVIEW WITH VP MIKE PENCE

Advertisement

The vice president then went on to say that he agreed with President Trump, who said people at the newspaper should be fired.

Pence also accused Democrats of using the allegations as “an act of desperation” and intimidation against Kavanaugh.

“You have Democrats who are seeking the highest office in the land who are taking discredited allegations and using that to call for the impeachment of a sitting member of the Supreme Court,” Pence said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“It is by the media and by Democrats an act of desperation, and I believe it's an act to intimidate Justice Kavanaugh during his tenure on the court, but it won't work,” he added. “The American people know the truth. Kavanaugh is a good and decent man, his service is a credit to the highest court in the land, and President Trump and I are going to stand with him.”

Fox News' David Montanaro contributed to this report.