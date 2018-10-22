Trump Space Force: Here's when details will be released

Trump’s proposal to create the Space Force – which the White House has said will constitute the sixth branch of the U.S. military – could soon be detailed by the administration.

The Pentagon is aiming to include provisions for the force in its 2020 budget request, which means it will have enough details by early 2019 to calculate estimated costs, as reported by The Associated Press.

Early estimates provided by the U.S. Air Force suggested the U.S. could spend nearly $13 billion on the new initiative throughout its first five years, with $3.3 billion being spent in the first year.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Trump announced his intentions to create the Space Force in June, though it remains unclear exactly what the agency would look like. He issued a directive for the Pentagon to begin laying the groundwork for military branch in August.

The president said he wants to secure “American dominance in space,” promote national security and increase warfighting capabilities. The administration highlighted the necessity of space innovation for both commercial and military purposes, citing both Russia and China as competitive threats.

The White House also said in August that space is integral to economic prosperity, with Morgan Stanley estimating it is a $350 billion opportunity and could help contribute toward the formation of the next trillion-dollar economy.

The National Space Council has a meeting scheduled on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to discuss the creation of the new military branch.