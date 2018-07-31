Trump sounds like Bernie Sanders when he irrationally attacks the Koch brothers: Kennedy

The president is at his best when he's deregulatory, funny and unashamedly charming. He's at his worst when he's thin skinned and impulsively reactionary, lashing back with crushing force at a perceived enemy. Today it was Charles and David Koch, as the president tweeted:

"The globalist Koch brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against strong borders and powerful trade. I never sought their support because I don't need their money or bad ideas. They love my tax & regulation cuts, judicial picks & more. I made.....them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America first & the American worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America great again!"

Now of course when the Kochs were effusively praising the president for his tax cuts and scotus pick they were so hot and close it was practically a three way in a Jacuzzi.

The president is not only critical of the Kochs' long standing support of free trade and increased legal immigration, he's also bent out of shape because they're withholding their piggy bank pennies from Senate hopeful Kevin Cramer who wants to unseat troubled Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.

Cramer has been stroking the president with all appendages on his misguided tariff jag, which runs contrary to the Kochs mission to bring down economic and geographic barriers that keep people poor. Kevin Cramer wants his own big, fun rally, but he won't have the Kochs' yummy slush fund to send Heitkamp back to band camp when she loses in November.

The president sounds *exactly* like Bernie Sanders when he irrationally demonizes the Koch brothers and idolizes tariffs and protectionism. If he embraced his fickle free market whims he could save his energy to fight the real enemy: statist socialists who want to bring down the entire system so the government can run your life and force you into an early grave. Socialism is the worst bad idea of all.