Trump slaps Canada with extra 10% tariff over 'fraudulent' Reagan advertisement: 'Hostile act'

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will impose an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports, citing a "fraudulent advertisement" featuring former President Ronald Reagan speaking out against tariffs.

Trump claimed that the ad, which aired during the World Series that began Friday, was part of Canada's "hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their ‘rescue’ on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States."

"Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs," Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. "The Reagan Foundation said that they, ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’ and 'did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks.'"

Trump accused Canada of misrepresenting Reagan, claiming the late president "loved tariffs" when it came to national security and the economy.

"Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD," Trump said.

He added, "Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is exploring legal options in response to the incident, according to Trump.

The announcement follows just days after the President said he was terminating trade negotiations with Canada due to the advertisement.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Trump defended his use of tariffs as a corrective to what he called years of trade imbalance, saying that the United States had been "the king of being screwed by tariffs" but would no longer allow other nations to exploit it.

"We're the king of being screwed by tariffs," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

