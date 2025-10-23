Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump ends Canada trade talks over 'FAKE' Ronald Reagan tariff ad: 'Egregious'

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said the Ontario government created an ad campaign using 'selective audio'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that trade negotiations with Canada have been terminated over a misleading advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan speaking out against tariffs.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts," he continued.

Trump in Oval Office

President Donald Trump announced that trade negotiations with Canada have been terminated. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump purported that tariffs are important to the U.S. economy and national security.

"Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump

President Donald Trump purported that tariffs are important to the U.S. economy and national security. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement that the Ontario government created an ad campaign using "selective audio" of Reagan on April 25, 1987, delivering his "Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade."

"The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," the organization said.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement that the Ontario government created an ad campaign using "selective audio." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The organization said it is reviewing its legal options over the ad.