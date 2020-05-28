Trump signals China-US trade deal in crosshairs as tensions rise

Tensions are escalating between the United States and China, and the Phase I trade deal may be hanging in the balance.

"We are not happy with China," Trump told reporters Thursday. "We are not happy with what's happened."

China on Thursday voted to override Hong Kong's autonomy by going through with a controversial national security law just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that the city “does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997.”

Trump said he will disclose more details about the fate of the trade deal during a press conference on Friday.

The administration has also announced plans to cancel visas for Chinese students looking to enter the United States, according to a report by the New York Times.

As part of the historic deal, Beijing promised to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of American products over the next two years, in addition to commitments to halt intellectual property theft, refrain from currency manipulation and cooperate in financial services. In return, the U.S. promised to reduce tariffs on some products made in China but keep duties the White House has imposed on $375 billion worth of merchandise.

In addition to China's recent actions in Hong Kong, Trump has also been a vocal critic of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which began in the city of Wuhan and has led to more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and more than 358,000 deaths worldwide, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

