Coronavirus relief bill 'better than ... imagined,' Trump should sign it: Norquist

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist on Wednesday said President Trump should sign the COVID-19 relief bill that Congress approved Monday.

The president on Tuesday posted a video to Twitter calling on lawmakers to amend the $900 billion legislation so that it includes $2,000 for all Americans instead of $600.

"We got a better-than-one-could-possibly-imagine deal given that Nancy Pelosi had the veto," Norquist said. "I would start by signing this bill and then looking at anything else you want to do."

He added that "reopening the package" for amendments "doesn't mean it's going to get better."

"The Democrats still have the House of Representatives," he said. "They can stop anything they want to."

The deal also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment aid for 11 weeks, $325 billion in aid for small businesses, $25 billion in rental assistance and $45 billion in rental aid.