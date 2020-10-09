Trump says he wants larger stimulus package than GOP or Dems are discussing

President Trump on Friday said that he would like a larger coronavirus stimulus package than either Republicans or Democrats are asking for just days after tweeting that he was going to shut down negotiations over any such proposal — comments that at the time sent stocks tumbling sharply.

Trump's comments Friday came during a wide-ranging, two-hour-long interview on "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

"I would like to see a bigger stimulus package," Trump said, "than either the Democrats or Republicans are offering."

The comment is an about-face from what the president tweeted earlier this week that he was telling his representatives to stop negotiating a stimulus package for before the election. Trump later softened his stance, and his comments on Limbaugh's show –­­ if serious and not just an off-hand comment –­­ would represent a sharp reversal.

Trump's remarks also follow reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was set to discuss a $1.8 trillion stimulus proposal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday. Pelosi's most recent public offer was $2.2 trillion.

"I would like to see money going to people," Trump added on Limbaugh's show.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky, however, said Friday that he believes a coronavirus deal before the election is "unlikely." Even if Trump and Pelosi are able to agree on a stimulus package, it will be hard to get Senate Republicans behind such a proposal.

In late July, McConnell unveiled a GOP proposal for an about $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, but the tenuous coalition he had behind the bill quickly fell apart due to GOP members' reluctance to spend that much money.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for example, left a GOP lunch complaining that it was like he was meeting "the Bernie Bros, or progressive caucus."

McConnell has said that the Senate's first priority is the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett over any stimulus bill.

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Fox Business' Megan Henny and the Associated Press contributed to this report.