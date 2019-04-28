Trump says US economy, weak laws reasons for increase in illegal immigration

article

President Trump said on Sunday the reason that more people are entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border with Mexico is due to the strength of the U.S. economy.

“People are pouring up because our economy is so good. I mean, unfortunately it’s the only bad part about what we’re doing because everybody wants a piece of it and they’re willing to come up and take the risk and this tremendous danger,” Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The president also blamed weak immigration laws and lack of Democratic support for contributing to the influx of people crossing the southern border into the U.S.

“We have catch and release and we have chain migration and a visa lottery,” Trump said. “We have things that nobody in their right mind would have. We’re trying to get rid of them, the Democrats won’t do it. We need some Democrat votes, we’re unanimous with the Republicans, but we need some Democrat votes and they go out of their way to allow these people come in.”