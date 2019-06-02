President Trump announced Sunday that Kevin Hassett, the White House’s top economic adviser, will be leaving his position.

Hassett, who served as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers since September 2017, is expected to leave “shortly,” Trump tweeted, adding that he will be naming a replacement after he returns from his visit to the United Kingdom.

“Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!” the president added.

Hassett said in an interview Sunday night with The New York Times that he was not leaving due to "policy disagreements" and labeled his departure as “just normal, circle-of-life kind of things.” The U.S. is currently in a trade dispute with China that escalated over the weekend when Beijing released a policy paper blaming Washington for recent events.

“It has nothing to do with any policy disagreements. The president and I are quite friendly,” he told the newspaper.

Hassett was a top supporter of Trump’s tax overhaul and previously told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that the Trump tax cuts helped promote job growth.

“The question I would ask a critic of the tax cuts, if it wasn't the tax cuts and it wasn’t our deregulation, then what was it? Was it the Martians?” Hassett said in April.

It’s unclear when Hassett will officially leave his position.