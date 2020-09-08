Expand / Collapse search
Trump says Mexico will pay for border wall through tolls

The president added the U.S. may also take action on remittance payments

President Trump said Mexico will pay for the wall being constructed along the U.S. border through a toll that will be imposed, along with possible action on remittance payments.

During a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday night, Trump said there will be toll booths set up along the border, which he added is the most heavily trafficked border in the world both in terms of people crossing and in terms of industry.

“We’re putting a small toll on and maybe we’re going to do something with remittance,” Trump said. “All the money that we spent on the wall will be coming back.”

The remittance payments Trump was referring to are wages earned through work in the U.S. that are sent back to other countries.

The length of the U.S.-Mexico border is more than 1,970 miles.

The president said that his relationship with leadership in Mexico has improved, and that they have put 27,000 soldiers on the border.

Overall, he said more than 300 miles of the border wall has been completed.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol 317 miles had been built as of Tuesday, which includes the use of 417 thousand tons of steel and 679 thousand cubic yards of concrete.

The wall, one of Trump’s central 2016 campaign promises, is considered among the largest infrastructure projects in U.S. history. It is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars to complete.

