Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet at G-20 summit, president says

President Trump said Tuesday he will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit next week amid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

While the U.S. has previously said the two leaders will meet at the summit in Osaka, Japan, starting next Friday, China has remained mum about the impending meeting. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in the Chinese capital of Beijing last Tuesday that the Chinese government will release more information when its available.

"We note that for some time, the U.S. has made multiple public statements that it looks forward to a meeting between the two heads of state during the G-20 Osaka Summit," Geng said. "We will release information on this when we have it."

The U.S. and China have been stuck in a trade standoff which escalated last month when Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent. China retaliated by increasing tariffs on $60 billion worth of American products that went into effect earlier this month.

Washington also raised the stakes when it placed Chinese telecom giant Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bars U.S. companies from supplying it with computer chips, software and other components without government approval. Trump showed no signs of backing off when he threatened China with possible tariffs on “at least” another $300 billion worth of goods.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters before heading to France for D-Day commemorations on June 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.