Trump says he had 'great call' with South Korean leader, suggests deal possible

The stock market shot up on Tuesday morning

Elon Musk says he hopes for tariff-free future for US, Europe

Elon Musk says he hopes for a future where tariffs are no longer necessary for the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he had spoken with South Korea's acting president about various issues.

Trump is targeting South Korea and many other countries with tariffs.

But he indicated in the post that the U.S. is engaging in multifaceted negotiations with foreign nations.

SINGAPORE PM SAYS TRUMP'S UNIVERSAL TARIFF DOES NOT APPEAR OPEN FOR NEGOTIATION: ‘FIXED MINIMUM TARIFF’

President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president suggested that a deal with South Korea is possible.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea," he said in the post.

STOCKS JUMP AS TRUMP'S TARIFF NEGOTIATING BEGINS: LIVE UPDATES

US Treasury secretary optimistic about very productive Trump tariff negotiations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unpacks the state of U.S. trade negotiations on 'Kudlow.'

"In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. "ONE STOP SHOPPING" is a beautiful and efficient process!!!"

TRUMP'S TARIFF PLAN IS A ‘GENIUS MOVE’: RIC GRENELL

President Trump's tariffs have gotten everyone's attention, Charles Payne explains

FOX Business host Charles Payne discusses how investors are reacting to President Donald Trump's tariffs on 'Kudlow.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The stock market, which has taken a hit since Trump made his tariff announcement last week, spiked higher on Tuesday morning.