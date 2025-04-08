Trump says he had 'great call' with South Korean leader, suggests deal possible

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he had spoken with South Korea's acting president about various issues.

Trump is targeting South Korea and many other countries with tariffs.

But he indicated in the post that the U.S. is engaging in multifaceted negotiations with foreign nations.

The president suggested that a deal with South Korea is possible.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea," he said in the post.

"In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. "ONE STOP SHOPPING" is a beautiful and efficient process!!!"

The stock market, which has taken a hit since Trump made his tariff announcement last week, spiked higher on Tuesday morning.