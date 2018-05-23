Trump says China trade deal moving along 'nicely,' will likely use 'different structure'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. will likely use a “different structure” when it comes to crafting a trade deal with China.

"Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

However, the president said Tuesday he wasn’t pleased with the way trade talks were going with Beijing, despite announcing the nation agreed to buy “massive amounts” of farm and agricultural products from the U.S.

“We have a long way to go, but I want it to go fairly quickly,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Tuesday.